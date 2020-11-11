Robert Petersen, 89

ST. PAUL — Robert L. Petersen, 89, of St. Paul died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Roger Grim is conducting the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Robert L. Petersen was born in Exeter on Nov. 13, 1930, to Pete and Helene (Christensen) Petersen. He attended school through the eighth grade. Robert and Georgia (Knapp) were united in marriage on June 4, 1952, in Grand Island.
The couple lived in various communities during the early part of their marriage before moving to Grand Island. Robert and Georgia moved in 1971 to a farm near Nysted, where they lived until moving into St. Paul in 2011.
Robert’s hobbies included playing cards and slot machines, junk jaunting, reading western books, and watching western movies and All-Star Wrestling. He enjoyed going for drives, going to farm auctions and swap meets, and Fort Randall bus rides. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his kids, grandkids and great
-grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Brad Petersen of Grand Island; his daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Jim Gawrych of St. Paul; a daughter-in-law, Trish Petersen of Phillips; eight grandchildren, Marcia Lemburg, Connie (Matt) Brewster, Crystal (Wayde) Petersen, Desi Lackmann, Lance Petersen, Alexis (Raphael) Petersen, Devin (Ashley) Petersen and Cole (Hannah) Petersen; six great-grandchildren, Gwennie, Maddie, Westley, Georgia, Jamison and Kyson; a brother and sister-in-law, Leland and Linda Petersen of Stromsburg; a sister and brother-in-law, Aletha and Leon Piepho of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Clay Petersen; siblings, Virgil, Glendora, Beverly, Marvelyn and Delane; and an infant sister.
Condolences for the family may be left at jacobsengreenway.com.
