Robert Petersen, 89

ST. PAUL — Robert L. Petersen, 89, of St. Paul died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. CDC guidelines will be followed.

Roger Grim is conducting the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Robert L. Petersen was born in Exeter on Nov. 13, 1930, to Pete and Helene (Christensen) Petersen. He attended school through the eighth grade. Robert and Georgia (Knapp) were united in marriage on June 4, 1952, in Grand Island.

The couple lived in various communities during the early part of their marriage before moving to Grand Island. Robert and Georgia moved in 1971 to a farm near Nysted, where they lived until moving into St. Paul in 2011.

Robert’s hobbies included playing cards and slot machines, junk jaunting, reading western books, and watching western movies and All-Star Wrestling. He enjoyed going for drives, going to farm auctions and swap meets, and Fort Randall bus rides. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his kids, grandkids and great

-grandkids.