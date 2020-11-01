Robert Pollock, 77

Robert Harry Pollock, 77, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 29, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at Apfel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Church or Trinity Lutheran School.

Those who plan to attend the visitation or service are asked to wear a mask. There will be masks available at the church.

Bob was born Dec. 3, 1942, in Grand Island to Fred and Antonia (Plath) Pollock. He attended Trinity Lutheran School through eighth grade and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1960.

He joined his father’s well-drilling business, and continued the business after his father’s retirement. He retired in 2005, after his drilling equipment burned in a shop fire.

On July 22, 1962, he married Jean Falldorf and they recently celebrated 58 years of marriage. This union was blessed with two children: Dianne of Omaha and Randy of Oak Grove, Mo.