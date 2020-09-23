Robert Schneider, 88

Robert Charles Schneider, 88, of Grand Island passed away July 31, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Island, with Bishop Duane Fuller officiating. Memorials can be made to ASPCA or donor’s choice. To help safely celebrate the life of Robert, it will be asked that you wear a mask.

He was born March 19, 1932, at Omaha to Charles W. Schneider and Edna D. Speelman. He grew up in Omaha, where he received his GED. He entered the Air Force on March 22, 1949, and received a general discharge May 22, 1950. He was united in marriage to Lois A. Johns on Jan. 11, 1960, at Glenwood, Iowa, after which the couple lived in Chester, where he was employed by Reinke Irrigation. In August 1977, his wife, Lois, passed away. He later moved to Aurora and then to Grand Island, where he met and married Anna M. Rempe on Jan. 17, 1986. He worked at Delicious Foods until he retired in 2000. He then worked a part-time job at 5 Points Car Wash for several years.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed dancing, bike riding as well as doing 100-mile centennial rides for multiple sclerosis fundraisers and he had a strong passion and love for animals.