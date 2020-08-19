Rod Johnson, 94, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Graveside services in Rod’s honor will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grand Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Marines and the Veterans Honor Guard. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks are required. We are trying to protect those most vulnerable.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to third floor North Hospice Care at the VA Hospital in Grand Island.
Rod was born Dec. 11, 1925, in Grand Island to Albert and Ruth (Whitt) Johnson. He attended school in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
He joined the Marine Corp in February 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946.
He married Colleen Wheeler, the love of his life, on Nov. 17, 1946. They were blessed with four children: Mike, Craig, Pam and Gary. They made their home in Grand Island. Rod worked for the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant, Fairacres Dairy and Monforts.
He enjoyed playing cards, going to the horse races at Fonner Park, and caring for his extensive vegetable garden.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Colleen; his children; four grandsons; four great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Larry Wheeler, Ed Davidson and Mike and Deb Cleary; along with nephews and their wives and cousins.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Wally and Kathryn Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Richard and Betty Kelly.
Rod’s family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to all the Nurses, CNAs and others who cared for Rod with love and compassion for the last two years.
Condolences may be left for Rod’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.