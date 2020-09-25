Roma ‘Jean’ Packer, 85

Roma Jean “Jean” Packer, 85, of Grand Island, formerly of Wood River, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Grand Island.
Jean’s wishes were for her body to cremated. Services will be held at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home-Grand Island is assisting the family.
Roma Jean Packer was born Oct. 27, 1934, at Shelton to Aven L. and Mildred M. (Rapien) Grim.
She grew up in Grand Island and received her education in the Grand Island Public Schools, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1952.
Jean married William M. Packer on May 19, 1954, at Grand Island. The couple made their home in Wood River.
In her younger years, she was a dance instructor at the Arthur Murray School of Dance and worked as a lifeguard.
Jean was a lifelong member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a member of the Wood River United Methodist Church, the Grand Island Saddle Club and Liederkranz.
She was an outstanding cook and a very hard worker.
Survivors include her husband, William Packer of Grand Island; daughter and son-in-law, Karee and Lonny Leach of Gibbon; son and daughter-in-law, Casey and Debbie Packer of Wood River; two granddaughters, Lana (Cameron) Peister and Lindsey Leach; and one grandson, Grant Packer; and three other children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Gerald and Gaylord Grim.
Memorials are suggested to Wood River Fire & Rescue.
The family wishes to thank Gaylord, Joan, John, Barb and Joyce for their love and friendship shown to Jean.
Online memorials may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.