Roma ‘Jean’ Packer, 85

Roma Jean “Jean” Packer, 85, of Grand Island, formerly of Wood River, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Grand Island.

Jean’s wishes were for her body to cremated. Services will be held at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home-Grand Island is assisting the family.

Roma Jean Packer was born Oct. 27, 1934, at Shelton to Aven L. and Mildred M. (Rapien) Grim.

She grew up in Grand Island and received her education in the Grand Island Public Schools, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1952.

Jean married William M. Packer on May 19, 1954, at Grand Island. The couple made their home in Wood River.

In her younger years, she was a dance instructor at the Arthur Murray School of Dance and worked as a lifeguard.

Jean was a lifelong member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a member of the Wood River United Methodist Church, the Grand Island Saddle Club and Liederkranz.

She was an outstanding cook and a very hard worker.