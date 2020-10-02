Ronald “Ron” Bickford, 85, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church in the Sanctuary. Pastor Kalaba Kapundu will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at All Faiths Funeral Home.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will appear later.
