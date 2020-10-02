 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Ron’ Bickford, 85

‘Ron’ Bickford, 85

Ronald “Ron” Bickford, 85, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church in the Sanctuary. Pastor Kalaba Kapundu will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will appear later.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts