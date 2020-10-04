Ronald “Ron” Bickford, 85, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kalaba Kapundu will officiate.
Ron was born Dec. 13, 1934, in Kearney, son of Grant and Dorothy (Chamberlin) Bickford.
Ron was raised in Kearney, where he graduated from high school and from Kearney State Teaching College.
On June 3, 1955, Ron was united in marriage to Dorla Giltz. The couple made their home in Kearney until Ron found his first teaching job at Central City High School. The couple then moved to Grand Island where Ron was one of the founders of Northwest High School. Ron was still actively substituting at Grand Island Senior High School at the time of his death. Ron started out as an industrial education teacher then earned his master’s to help more students as a guidance counselor, and he taught driver’s education for many years. Ron coached track, football and youth baseball. Ron refereed football and basketball well into his 60s. For many years, Ron sold Real Estate and earned his broker’s license, with his last 20 years at Woods Bros Realty.
Ron kept busy with his memberships at Trinity United Methodist Church and the National Rifle Association. He was an avid gun collector that enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ron was a skilled woodworker and built much of his own home. He loved his family and enjoyed any activity that was time spent with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorla; children, Rona (Jimmie) Jackson of Grand Island, Brenda Bickford of Lincoln, and Curt Bickford of Grand Island; grandson, Devin (Brittany) Jackson of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Andre, Amaya and Aaliyah Jackson; sister, Jody (Paul) Londer of Kearney; canine companion, Brody Joe; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, LaToya Jackson.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be designated to the family with plans for donations to be used for improvements at George Park. Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
