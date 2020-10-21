Ronald H. “Ron” Palu, 72, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Revs. Marty Egging and Joseph Kadaprayil will concelebrate the Mass. Inurnment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island, with graveside military honors by the United States Army and the United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the church, with a 6 p.m. vigil service.

Social distancing will be followed and face masks are required for the visitation, vigil and Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Ron was born March 15, 1948, at Loup City, the son of Harry W. and Madeline D. (Kuszak) Palu. He grew up on farms in the Loup City area, attended Sherman County rural schools and graduated from Loup City High School in 1966.

He proudly served in the United States Army from May 1968 to May 1970.