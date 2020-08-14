HOLDREGE — Ronald Othel Maybon, 74, of Holdrege, formerly of Lexington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege. A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Ron’s wish for cremation.
Ron was born on Oct. 2, 1945, in Fullerton to Othel Keith and Opal Phoebe (Medbery) Maybon. He received his education from Fullerton Public Schools, where he graduated with the Class of 1962. He then pursued higher education at Colorado University in Boulder, Colo., where he studied architectural engineering.
On Oct. 13, 1965, he enlisted into the United States Army, where he served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 3, 1968, and returned to Boulder and graduated with his bachelor’s in architectural engineering in 1971.
Ron was united in marriage to Virginia Lee, and to this union two daughters were born: Andrea Nicole and Reyland Elizabeth. This marriage later ended in divorce.
Ron made his home in Lexington, where he engaged in his lifelong passion of construction. He was employed at Howell Lumber Company in Lexington and then owned and operated Maybon Construction Company for many years, until he was disabled due to an accident in 1984. In 2002, he moved to Oxford to be near his sister Judy. Ron’s health steadily declined, and in 2018, he began to make his home at Christian Homes in Holdrege.
Ron was a talented woodworker and was a gifted furniture builder. When his daughters were young, he enjoyed being active and attending all of their activities. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege and was a faithful member of the Christian Homes Care Community Chapel.
After retirement, he spent his time gardening and cooking; you could often find him in the kitchen, baking bread and cinnamon rolls.
Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea Hoyt; two sisters, Donna Busch, and Bonnie Allen and her husband, Robert; and brother-in-law, Robert Vaughn.
Ron leaves to celebrate his life his daughter, Reyland Maybon, of Minot, S.D.; three grandchildren; his sister, Judy Vaugh, of Holdrege; brother-in-law, Dean Busch, of Muskogee, Okla.; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial has been established in Ron’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.