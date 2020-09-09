Ronald Meerkatz, 69

POLK — Ronald Duane Meerkatz, 69, of Polk died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Polk, with Pastor David Ohlman officiating. For any friends who choose not to attend the funeral service, you are welcome to attend the graveside service at 2:30 in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Polk Fire Department and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Ronnie was born on Feb. 6, 1951, to Clarence and Lois (Anderson) Meerkatz in Stromsburg. He grew up in Polk and graduated from Polk High School in 1969.
He married Suzette Sonia Stromberg on May 22, 1971, in Central City. To this union, two daughters were born, Kendra and Heidi. He was also blessed with four grandchildren.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church near Polk, where he served as a school board member. He was also a trustee and served on the finance committee for the church. Ronnie was a 16-year member of the Polk Volunteer Fire Department and was also a founding member of the PSO Truck Company One.
He is survived by his wife, Suzy, of Polk; two daughters and a son-in-law, Kendra and Randy Harless of Polk and Heidi Meerkatz-Schuetze of Aurora; a sister and brother-in-law, Dee and Vern Gosda of Grand Island; four grandchildren, Cale and Claire Harless, and Carter and Atley Schuetze; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.