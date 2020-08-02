Ronnie Gene Pichler, 62, of Grand Island went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, at CHI Health St Francis.
A celebration of his life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with family present. All CDC recommendations will be followed, and face coverings are expected as we are trying to protect those most vulnerable.
Ronnie Gene was born July 16, 1958, to Larry and Joyce (Bengel) Pichler. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island, having graduated in 1977 from Grand Island Senior High, where he excelled at gymnastics and wrestling.
In 1980, Ronnie loaded up his prized 1968 gold Camaro and headed down the highway 1,600 miles to Seattle, where he enjoyed the fast-paced lifestyle of the big city. Having lived there for two years and missing his roots, he returned to Grand Island. Ronnie always had a passion for the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish with his dad, grandpa and Uncle Val. He hunted both waterfowl and deer, always looking for the biggest rack.
On Aug. 1, 1987, he married Teresa Shelton, and to this union two children were born, a daughter, Jenna Johanna, and a son, Tanner Gene.
In 1991, Ronnie was blessed with the opportunity to become a business owner and purchased Rapid Carbonic from his Uncle Val. He owned and operated the business for over 10 years.
Known by many as the guy who always had a smile on his face and an infectious laugh, Ronnie was famous for his clever jokes, entertaining stories and a way to make everyone in his presence feel like a longtime friend.
Ronnie was proud of his decision to take a new path in life, which resulted in 15 years of sobriety. Through this sobriety Ronnie found great joy in reaching out to encourage others. He was a friend you could lean on, trust in, and was a most loving and compassionate soul.
He worked at Preferred Mail, picking up mail at various businesses and spreading cheer wherever he went. He also volunteered the past three years at the Salvation Army, always encouraging the customers to take more than what was allowed because “he can’t count.”
He had a big heart and was loved by so many, especially his grandchildren, whom he enjoyed being with and attending any event they were in. He had a special bond with his children and if he wasn’t in their presence he was FaceTiming them. He loved listening to music with his headphones and catching a good flick on the boob tube. The last eight years of his life he shared a special relationship with Mickey McCann and enjoyed her children and grandchildren, often being referred to as Papa Ronnie.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Jenna (Shawn Dodson) and Tanner (Hannah Holder); grandchildren, Jaida, Alaina, Knox and Tara; partner, Mickey McCann; brother, Rickie; sisters, Robin (Gilbert Martinez) and Roxann Emde (Larry); and many nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents.
No black to the funeral, dress fun like Ronnie would want you to.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.