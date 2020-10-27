Rose Brumbaugh, 83

ST. PAUL — Rose M. Brumbaugh, 83 of St. Paul, formerly of Farwell, died Oct. 23, 2020, at Matelyn Retirement Community in St. Paul on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will be presiding. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Rescue Squad or the Farwell QRT’s. More details will follow.