Rose Brumbaugh, 83

ST. PAUL — Rose M. Brumbaugh, 83, of St. Paul, formerly of Farwell, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Matelyn Retirement Community in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will be presiding. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Rescue Squad or the Farwell QRT’s.
Rose was born Sept. 8, 1937, to Harry Sr. and Mae (Wachowski) Lieb in Philadelphia. She received her education at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic School in Horsham, Pa.
She married Harold Brumbaugh on Sept. 23, 1959, in Philadelphia. The couple lived in Philadelphia, where Harold taught school until 1963. They lived in Kansas, New Mexico, Oregon and Nebraska while Harold taught both elementary and high school.
In 1970, they moved from Kilgore to Farwell, where Rose was a cook for the school. She also worked for Delicious Foods, Ore-Ida, and then McCain’s. She retired in 2011. The family enjoyed camping and traveling. Rose was baptized in the Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting and ceramics. She liked to play Solitaire and doing crossword puzzles. She was a John Wayne fan. Her greatest enjoyment in life was her family, and she spent many hours on ancestry.com.
Survivors include four sons and three daughters-in-law, Brian and Donna of West Grove, Pa., Duane and Brenda of St. Paul, Shawn and Lisa of Palmer, and Mark of Farwell; nine grandchildren, Steven, Ryan, Jimmy, Dustin, Gavin, Zane, Diane, Michelle, Erin, Trevor and Cassie; nine great-grandchildren, Persephone “P.J.” Noah, Rhett, Tinlee, Isaiah, Tazia, Taylor, Cylus and Jennah; and three sisters-in-law, Cass Lieb of Warminster, Pa., Betty Lieb of Levittown, Pa., and Mart Lieb of Warminster, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Sr. and Mae Lieb; her husband, Harold Brumbaugh; a sister, Dorothy Miller; and four brothers, Harry, Richard, Robert “Bob,” and Eddie Lieb.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
