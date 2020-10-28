Rose Brumbaugh, 83

ST. PAUL — Rose M. Brumbaugh, 83, of St. Paul, formerly of Farwell, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Matelyn Retirement Community in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will be presiding. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Rescue Squad or the Farwell QRT’s.

Rose was born Sept. 8, 1937, to Harry Sr. and Mae (Wachowski) Lieb in Philadelphia. She received her education at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic School in Horsham, Pa.

She married Harold Brumbaugh on Sept. 23, 1959, in Philadelphia. The couple lived in Philadelphia, where Harold taught school until 1963. They lived in Kansas, New Mexico, Oregon and Nebraska while Harold taught both elementary and high school.