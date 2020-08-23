Rossel Sambula, 48, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at CHI Health Immanuel in Omaha.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Livingston-
Sondermann Funeral Home, 601 N. Webb Road, Grand Island, with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cathedral with the Rev. James R. Golka as the celebrant. Interment will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Rossel Sambula was born July 17, 1972, in Honduras to Monico Sambula and Alejandrina Rodriguez. He moved to Nebraska in 2000, where he met Bertha Monzalvo, whom he later married in 2011.
He is survived by his wife and four sons, Michael and David, and twins Fernando and Alejandro; his mother of Cali, Colombia; and many brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Condolences for Rossel and his family may be left at www.livson.com. Donations may also be made through the gofundme website for Rossel Sambula (https://www.gofundme.com/f/u53nzh).