Roy Peters, 85

Roy Frederick Peters, 85, of Grand Island died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.
Services will be att 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig Niemeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Norwegian Cemetery northwest of Worms, with graveside military honors by the Burton-Beyer American Legion Post 120 of Palmer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing. Face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or to the Norwegian Cemetery. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Roy was born on May 26, 1935, in Merrick County, 2 miles south of Worms, the son of Willie and Elvera (Bader) Peters.
Roy was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church and attended Zion Lutheran parochial school. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1952.
He was united in marriage to Ruth L. Kurz on Jan. 23, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church.
He joined the United States Air Force in February 1955 and was stationed in California, Texas and Indiana. After being discharged from the Air Force in 1959, he went to work for a company that sent him and his family to Turkey for two and a half years.
Upon returning to the States, they moved to Denver, where Roy worked and attended college, graduating from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He spent about 30 years around Denver before moving to a ranch near Wood Lake, Neb., and also sold investments and insurance for Aid Association for Lutherans. The couple later retired and moved back to Grand Island.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Worms and Burton-Beyer American Legion Post 120 of Palmer.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Grand Island; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Tim Haynes of Ovid, Colo.; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Jody Peters of Norfolk; five grandchildren, Jennifer Petersen of McCook, Cali and Jason Tierney of Omaha, Katie and Eric Hemmer of Norfolk, Mike and Cory Haynes of Ovid and Mindy Frame of Jacksonville, N.C.; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosella Hogle of Wood River and Bonnie James of Elkhorn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sylvia Peters of Henderson, Marvin Peters of Grand Island, Billie and Anita Peters of Grand Island, Larry and Donna Peters of Grand Island; and brother-in-law, Albert and Maureen Moeller of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Pam Peters; grandson, Jesse Peters; grandson-in-law, Chris Frame; sister, LaVerna Moeller; brother, Ralph Peters; sister-in-law, Marlene Peters; and brothers-in-law, Ed Hogle and Don James.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Roy’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
