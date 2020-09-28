Roy Peters, 85

Roy Frederick Peters, 85, of Grand Island died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.

Services will be att 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig Niemeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Norwegian Cemetery northwest of Worms, with graveside military honors by the Burton-Beyer American Legion Post 120 of Palmer.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing. Face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or to the Norwegian Cemetery. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Roy was born on May 26, 1935, in Merrick County, 2 miles south of Worms, the son of Willie and Elvera (Bader) Peters.

Roy was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church and attended Zion Lutheran parochial school. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1952.

He was united in marriage to Ruth L. Kurz on Jan. 23, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church.