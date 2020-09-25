 Skip to main content
Roy Peters, 85

Roy Frederick Peters, 85, of Grand Island died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig Niemeier will officiate.

Burial will be in the Norwegian Cemetery northwest of Worms, with graveside military honors by the Burton-Beyer American Legion Post 120 of Palmer.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

More details will appear later.

