Roy Peters, 85

Roy Frederick Peters, 85, of Grand Island died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig Niemeier will officiate.
Burial will be in the Norwegian Cemetery northwest of Worms, with graveside military honors by the Burton-Beyer American Legion Post 120 of Palmer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
More details will appear later.
