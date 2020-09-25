Roy Peters, 85

Roy Frederick Peters, 85, of Grand Island died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig Niemeier will officiate.

Burial will be in the Norwegian Cemetery northwest of Worms, with graveside military honors by the Burton-Beyer American Legion Post 120 of Palmer.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

More details will appear later.