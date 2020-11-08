Ruby L. Meyer, 94, of Grand Island died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Hillcrest Mable Rose in Bellevue.

Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, in the chapel of All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. To help protect others, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral or Grand Island Central Catholic.

Ruby was born on July 11, 1926, at Schuyler, the daughter of Harry and Lillian (Saul) Keller. She was raised at Octavia, graduating from Octavia High School, Class of 1942. She moved to Grand Island following high school.

On Oct. 27, 1947, Ruby was united in marriage to Aloys “Mac” Meyer. They lived in Lexington for 12 years, then McCook, making Grand Island their home in 1962. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children went to high school. Ruby loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. She went to work for her brother-in-law at Wrights Jewelry Store, retiring in 1989 following 25 years of service.