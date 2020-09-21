Russell C. “Russ” Vowers, 76, of Grand Island, passed away Sept. 19, 2020.
A memorial service and celebration of Russ’ life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Live streaming is available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. A time of sharing with the family will be from 1 p.m. until the service starts.
Russ was born March 19, 1944, in Sidney to Harold and Lois (Russell) Vowers. He grew up in Kimball and Sidney, graduating from Sidney High School. Russ was united in marriage to Kathy Kind on June 7, 1969, in Kimball. They had two children, Brian Russell and Sheila Marie.
Russ worked various jobs in farming, ranching, Haliburton Oil Company and Kimball Creamery. He started working for the Union Pacific Railroad and they moved to Grand Island in 1974. Russ retired from the railroad at the age of 50. He loved working with his hands, remodeling every house they lived in, enjoyed landscaping and being out in the yard. Russ even had business cards made that said, “Handyman Russ.”
Russ and Kathy were owners of the Yancey Beauty Salon and Beaute’ World for over 30 years. Russ was a member of Junior Old Timer’s, Union Pacific Railroad, Platt-Duetsche Club and Elk’s Club 604.
Russ’s hobbies including bowling, fishing, camping, traveling, and was a Nebraska Cornhusker football fan. Even when his health started to decline, Russ was able to take some amazing trips with his family to places like the Caribbean, Colorado, Niagara Falls and fishing in Minnesota.
Russ is survived by his wife, Kathy; son and wife, Brian and Jennifer Vowers; daughter and husband, Sheila and Billy Keck; grandchildren, Cody Keck, Brey Keck, Damon Keck, Savanah Vowers, and Logan Vowers; stepgrandchildren, Christina Vetromila and Nicole Vetromila; great-grandchild, Julian Keck; and sister, Wanda Hajek.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Carl Osborn; sister and brother-in-law, Arby and Ray Etherton; brother-in-law, Don Hajek; and infant grandson, Ryley Keck.
Memorials are suggested to family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
