Ruth Luft, 100

Ruth D. Luft, 100, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Island City Cemetery. Brandon Bachle will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Ruth Doris Luft was born Feb. 4, 1920, at Stromsburg to Fred and Helen (Standing) Swanson. She grew up and received her education in Stromsburg, graduating from Stromsburg High School in 1937.

Ruth married Merle D. Luft on June 15, 1948, at Fremont. The couple made their home in Columbus for four years, in York for eight years, in Stromsburg for eight years and then settled in Grand Island.

Ruth worked for the telephone company for 10 years prior her marriage and, once her kids reached their teen years, she returned to the workforce.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Ruth enjoyed crocheting, music, gardening and working outdoors.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Denise) Luft of Grand Island; daughter, Debra (Michael) Skoff of Longmont, Colo.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.