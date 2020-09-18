Sandra Warren, 69

SPRING HILL, Tenn. — Sandra Heiss Warren, 69, of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away Sept. 8, 2020, after a brief hospitalization with lung cancer.
Sandi’s cremains will be interred in Hastings at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may send condolences to the family or share memories at www.williamsfh.com.
Sandi was born to Donald Lee and Mary Rayburn Heiss on June 5, 1951, in O’Neill. On Nov. 1, 1969, she married Herb Warren in Hastings. They remained married until his passing in 2010. Sandi held various jobs over the years, but her most enjoyable time was while she worked in product development for The Hach Company until her retirement.
In her younger days, Sandi and Herb belonged to Jaycees. Involvement led them and the kids into all kinds of activities such as bowling, softball and canoeing up and down the Platte River. She also loved to cross stitch. In recent years, she became an avid spades and Words With Friends player on her tablet. You could typically find her with that in hand while she was agreeing with the fine folks on Fox News! And if she wasn’t there, she would be out front visiting with anyone that walked by. Living by a skate park, you can imagine the crowd she drew.
Sandi is survived by her children, Tyler (Tamara) Warren, Libby (partner Josh Southworth) Chinn, Megan (William) Mendes, and Joey (partner Lesley) Warren; her grandchildren, Briggs, Payton and Turner; her brother, Bud Heiss; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
She was also preceded in death by their son, Ryan Lee; son-in-law, Paul Chinn; and her sister, Cindy Heiss.
