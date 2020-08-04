Baby Sergio Rocael Barrios, son of Sergio and Amanda Barrios, was born into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Joseph Thambi is the officiant. A time to share with the family will be from 10 a.m. until the service begins. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Those who forever cherish Sergio’s memory include his parents, Sergio and Amanda (Sanchez) Barrios; sisters and brother, Aaliyah, Karina, Alexa and Brayden; his paternal grandmother, Otilia Barrios; his maternal grandmother, Sonja Sanchez; aunts, Andrea (Zachary) Lewis, Jasmine Sanchez (Andy Tylkowski), Arelis Barrios, Nancy Barrios and Amayra Barrios; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, great-grandparents and friends of the family.
Those who were in heaven to welcome Sergio include his grandfather, Rocael Barrios; and an uncle, Richard Anthony Sanchez.
Precious baby, you will always be in our hearts as our “Little Chunky.”
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.