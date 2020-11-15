Sgt. Ivan Messersmith, 21, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church. Pastor Carl Eliason will officiate. Burial will take place in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Nebraska National Guard military Honors.
CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and service. Masks are required.
Ivan was born on May 12, 1999, in Hastings, the youngest son of Shawn and Carol (Einspahr) Messersmith of Grand Island.
Ivan grew up in Grand Island, tagging along with his older brothers. While attending school, he was in the same grade as high school sweetheart and best friend, Natalie Stapleton. He graduated from Heartland Lutheran High School in 2018 and had enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard before his senior year.
Ivan was honored to be called to serve for six months in Afghanistan. He joined his platoon and enjoyed maintaining and flying in the Chinook helicopters.
Following his deployment, Ivan enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in civil engineering. Ivan had a built-in determined ability to apply himself to his education and a bit of luck when playing cards and usually making his bid. He loved his family. The loving, competitive spirit led him to excel at any sports he and his brothers started. He was also known for his wonderful smile and sharing in many late-night life talks.
He is survived by his parents; three brothers and sisters-in-law, A.J. and Toni Messersmith of St. Libory, Josh and Kayla Messersmith of Grand Island and Noah and Elizabeth Messersmith of Ames, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Madilynn, Paytin, Riley and Holley; his grandparents, Janis Einspahr, and Leland and Gloria Messersmith; his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Natalie Stapleton, and her family, parents, John and Sue Stapleton, brother Derek Stapleton; along with numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and his National Guard family.
Ivan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Clela Einspahr.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Lutheran for a football scoreboard.
Condolences may be left for Ivan’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
