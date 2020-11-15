Sgt. Ivan Messersmith, 21, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church. Pastor Carl Eliason will officiate. Burial will take place in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Nebraska National Guard military Honors.

CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and service. Masks are required.

Ivan was born on May 12, 1999, in Hastings, the youngest son of Shawn and Carol (Einspahr) Messersmith of Grand Island.

Ivan grew up in Grand Island, tagging along with his older brothers. While attending school, he was in the same grade as high school sweetheart and best friend, Natalie Stapleton. He graduated from Heartland Lutheran High School in 2018 and had enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard before his senior year.

Ivan was honored to be called to serve for six months in Afghanistan. He joined his platoon and enjoyed maintaining and flying in the Chinook helicopters.