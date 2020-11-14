LINCOLN — Sgt. Ivan Messersmith, 21, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, Pastor Carl Eliason will officiate. Burial will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Peace Lutheran Church.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. more details will follow.