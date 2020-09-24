Sharon De Haai, 69

CLIVE, Iowa — Sharon Kay De Haai, 69, of Clive, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Silent City Cemetery in Monroe, Iowa.

Visitation will also be held on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at Coburn Funeral Home in Monroe.

Memorials may be directed to Living Faith Lutheran Church in Clive and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com

The daughter of Milton and Phyllis (Peters) Kurz, Sharon was born March 23, 1951, in Grand Island. Sharon graduated from high school in Texas. On Nov. 16, 2002, she was united in marriage to Jack Wayne De Haai. She attended Living Faith Lutheran Church in Clive. One of Sharon’s greatest joys was her grandchildren and going to their activities.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jack; mother, Phyllis; children, Kirk (Stacy) Hirshman, Teresa (Keith) Hedger, Teresa (Joey Nichols) Birkenholtz and Rodney (Cathy) De Haai; seven grandchildren, Crystina Hirschman, Austin Hirschman, Kendra Hedger, Lindsey (Keith) Cummins, Jill (Michael) Hansen, Parker De Haai and Lucy De Haai; six great-grandchildren, Cole, Kamryn, Kylie, Harrison, Liam and Brooks; and two brothers, Clare (Deb) Kurz and Kenneth (Deb) Kurz.

Preceding Sharon in death was her father, Milton Kurz.