OMAHA — Sharon (Lovell) Gergen, 80, of Omaha, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was the daughter of Richard and Marcelline Lovell (deceased) of Hastings. She was born in Falls City and later moved with her family to Hastings, where she graduated from Hastings High School in the Class of 1958. Sharon became an insurance agent, working first for Daly Realty and later Stephens-Ryder-Wenger Insurance Company of Grand Island before moving to Kansas City, Mo., where she worked for ARDI Insurance until her retirement in 2006.
After her retirement, she moved to Omaha to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed many pursuits in retirement, including especially researching her family history and genealogy, buying and selling antiques and collectibles, reading, connecting with friends and family on Facebook, and electronic gaming. Sharon was also a lifelong lover of animals who seldom lived without at least one companion animal. At the time of her death, she was caring for two rescued cats and actively searching for her next canine rescue.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas Lovell of Hastings; a son and daughter-in-law Michael and Courtney Gergen, of Omaha; two daughters and a son-in-law, Kendra (Gergen) Fitzgerald of Omaha, and Kerry Gergen and Bill Howze, of Reading, Pa.; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of Omaha.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Adams County Historical Society in memory of Sharon Lovell Gergen. The family is planning a memorial gathering in Hastings, to be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent at www.chapelofmemories.com.