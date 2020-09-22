Sharon “Sherry” Moeller, 73, of rural Grand Island died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, with her loving family at her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. The Rev. William Pavuk will officiate. Burial will follow in the Wiegert Cemetery. To help protect one another, face masks are required.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the GRACE Foundation. More details will appear later.
