Sharon “Sherry” Moeller, 73, of rural Grand Island died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, with her loving family at her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. The Rev. William Pavuk will officiate. Burial will follow in the Wiegert Cemetery. To help protect one another, face masks are required.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the GRACE Foundation or St. Pauls Lutheran Church.

Sherry was born Sept. 14, 1947, in Grand Island, the daughter of Arthur and Lulu (Castor) Roberts. She graduated from Northwest High School, Class of 1966. On Feb. 24, 1968, Sherry married Arthur Moeller.

Sherry worked for the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant, Redman’s Industries, Fackler Mobil Gas and Café and for many years cleaned homes. She was a bargain hunter who enjoyed garage sales and shopping, and was co-owner of the Garage Mall. She sold Home Interiors for 25 years. Sherry had a servant’s heart, always helping others, and was guardian for two cousins.