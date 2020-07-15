Sharon “Sherry” (Moran) Wilton, 73, of Grand Island died Monday, July 13, 2020, at The Monarch Hospice Home in Lincoln.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Viewing will be held an hour prior to the service.
Sharon was born Jan. 20, 1947, to Nels Chester and Eleanor (Hensell) Moran in Superior. She lived in the Nora and Cadams area as a child and moved to Superior in fifth grade.
Sherry, as many friends called her, lived life to the fullest. She graduated from Superior High School in 1965. She went to Kearney State College and studied to become a social worker. She was secretary to the director of nursing at Bishop Clarkson Hospital in Omaha after college.
She later moved to Colorado Springs and worked at Mountain States Bell Telephone, later transferring to the Denver office.
She later moved back to Superior, where she was united in marriage for 38 years to Richard Wilton.
In the late 70s, Sharon was named director of Aging Activities for the Superior Seniors. She also became an EMT on the rescue squad.
She worked with Health & Human Services from 1983 to 2006. Twelve foster girls were taken into her home.
In 1984, Sharon purchased a three-story house built in 1889 and fully restored it. The first Victorian Days celebration was held in Superior and her house was featured on the shirts. More than 300 people toured the home. She loved to buy and sell antiques, and had a talent for decorating.
The Wiltons moved to Hastings in 1991. Sharon went to Omaha for class, earning her real estate license. She was employed by Century 21 Properties and earned the million-dollar producer award in sales.
In 2007, she retired and moved to Grand Island. She enjoyed spending time with her special friend, Thomas Feik. She helped others in her 55+ community and veterans home.
Her advice was always: “Jesus is the only way to Heaven! Repent, get baptized and spread the message to the ends of the earth. None are worthy of rejection!” She attended St. Mary’s Cathedral.
She is survived by her daughter, Brooklyn Lea (Wilton) Fullerton, and husband, Daniel, and her two grandchildren, Nicholas and Alaina Fullerton, of Lincoln.
A beloved son, Brandy Michael Wilton, and her parents preceded her in death and welcomed her to Heaven.
Sharon will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Memorials can be made to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.