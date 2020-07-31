Shawn Wesley Price, 49, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Friday at the Full Circle Venue starting. A memorial service will be held at 5. The Rev. John Hayes will officiate. Following the services, a dinner reception and cash bar will be available. Casual attire is requested. A private family burial will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Shawn was born on July 22, 1971, in Grand Island, to John and H. Sam (Vollmer) Price. Shawn grew up in the Grand Island and Central City areas, graduating from Central City High School in 1989. He entered the United States Marine Corps in October of 1989, serving during the Gulf War. He was honorably discharged in 1993. Shawn was united in marriage to Kari Braun on July 8, 2000. Together, they had two children: Madison, born in November 1998, and Johnathan, born in May 2003. Shawn absolutely adored his family; he was their rock. His kids were his whole world. He was always there to support them and pushed them to be their best. Seeing them succeed was one of his greatest joys.
Shawn provided for his family by working at Tool Barn Rentals and later at Case New Holland. Most recently, he worked as a diesel mechanic at Aurora Co-op.
When he wasn’t busy working, or attending extracurricular activities for his kids, Shawn enjoyed working on his 1931 Ford Model A, playing golf with his friends, and during football season, you could always catch him watching a game, especially his lifelong favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed Kansas City Royals baseball and was always ready for a good party. Aside from his kids, Shawn also had an amazing bond with his four-legged child, the family’s dog, Willie. Wille stayed by his side until the end. Anyone who knew Shawn will tell you his happiness was contagious. He had an infectious smile that could light up a room. He loved deeply and considered all of his friends to be his family. A brother to many and a friend to all, Shawn enjoyed and lived life to the fullest. He recently became a grandfather and you could often find him napping with his precious little grandson, Beau Baker. He was over the moon in love with him.
Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life, Kari; his mother, H. Sam Price; stepfather, Gerald Williams; his children, Madison Price (Brayden Snell) and Johnathan Price; grandson, Beau Snell; sister, Cyndi Hayes (Jeff); brother, Joe Supik; in-laws, Bob Braun and Sherri Braun; extended family, Aimee (Jake) Drapal, Ben Braun (Brandi Nigro), Andrew Braun (Kacie Miller); nieces and nephews: Colby Hayes, Blake Drapal, Zac Drapal, Taylor Braun, Payton Braun and Jaylee Braun.
Shawn was preceded in death by his father, John, and grandparents, Otto and Irene Price and Mabel Cheleski.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. Chad Vieth, Dr. Ryan Ramaekers and the entire team of nurses, aides and doctors at the CHI Health Cancer Treatment Center and CHI Health St. Francis for the love and support over the last year.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.