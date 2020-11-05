Shelley Green, 51

Shelley Renae Green, 51, of Grand Island left this world on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, surrounded by family, after a quick and surprising battle.

Shelley did not want a funeral and will be cremated. As Shelley brought light into so many others’ lives, we ask that instead of condolences you send letters of how Shelley brightened your life or made you smile, donate to a charity of your choosing, or be the light in someone else’s day just as she would if she were still here. Happy thoughts can be sent to 1616 Virginia Drive, Grand Island, NE 68803. Remember, we are all Beyond Blessed; be the light you wish to see in the world, and we love you all that much and more.

Shelley Renae Brown was born on May 14, 1969, to Ed and Sharon (Smith) Brown of Wood River.