Shelly Lynn Rapp, 58, of Grand Island passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
A celebration of life service for Shelly will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Northridge Assembly of God in Grand Island. Pastor Mark Oberbeck will officiate. CDC guidance will be followed. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Shelly was born Sept. 7, 1961, at Holdrege, the daughter of Glenn and Joy (Viles) McInturf. She grew up on the family farm west of Stamford, and attended school in Stamford, Oxford High School, and Central Community College-Grand Island.
On April 27, 1991, Shelly married Brian K. Rapp at Abundant Life Church in Grand Island. She was a wonderfully loving wife and homemaker, and homeschooled her sons. She had many animals throughout her life and they always loved her best. Shelly’s love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ carried her through the many health problems she fought for over 25 years. Her faith in Jesus remained firm, no matter the pains and trials, and was a great inspiration to all who had the blessing of knowing her.
Shelly, your sweet smile and infectious laugh will live on in our hearts; your love for Christ will continue to inspire more than you know.
Those who cherish Shelly’s memory include her husband, Brian; two sons, Joshua Rapp of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Aaron McInturf and his children, Audriana and Brennan, of Wichita, Kan.; sisters, Billie Jean (Dean) Lans of Stamford, Patty (Gayle) Tams of Stamford and Connie Frear of Grand Island; her parents-in-law, Linda and Thomas Shaver of Grand Island; two sisters-in-law, Belinda (Tim) Soneson of St. Paul and Brandi Shaver of Grand Island; two brothers-in-law, Bradley (Kelli) Rapp and Billijoe (Rebecca) Shaver of Grand Island; many nieces and nephews; and her fur-babies, Rosie Rae and Hollie Ann.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law, Keith Rapp.
