LOUP CITY — Shirley Griffiths, 82 of Loup City, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home in Loup City.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church Parish Hall in Loup City, with the Rev. Lori Stevens officiating. Interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church Parish Hall. Memorials are suggested to the Loup City United Methodist Church or donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. All CDC guidelines will be followed and masks or face coverings are recommended. You can view Shirley’s funeral service on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences for Shirley’s family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.