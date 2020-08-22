LOUP CITY — Shirley Griffiths, 82 of Loup City, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home in Loup City.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church Parish Hall in Loup City, with the Rev. Lori Stevens officiating. Interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church Parish Hall. Memorials are suggested to the Loup City United Methodist Church or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley F. (Thompson) Griffiths was born Nov. 9, 1937, at Overton to Leon and Leone (Bacon) Thompson. She attended country school in Holt County, and graduated from Burwell. On March 28, 1959, she married Arthur DeWolf. Shirley lived in Kimball from 1959 through 1962. Shirley and Arthur moved to North Loup in 1962 and then to Loup City in 1965. Arthur died on Oct. 3, 1996. Early in life, Shirley taught at a country school. She worked at several businesses in Loup City before retiring in 2004. On Sept. 6, 2003, she married Harold Griffiths and they lived in Loup City their entire married life. Shirley is a member of the United Methodist Church in Loup City.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Harold, of Loup City; daughters, Sue DeWolf of Tulsa, Okla., Jeanne (Mark) Sims of Kearney, and Janet (Henry) Fletcher of Litchfield; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Holmes, of Broken Bow; stepdaughter, Deb (Tom) Smedra, of Mason City; stepson, Delbert (Terri) Griffiths, of Broken Bow; and many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Arthur; infant grandson; and stepson, Dennis Griffiths.