OMAHA — Shirley A. Sorensen, 84, of Omaha passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.
Shirley was born March 15, 1936, in Orange County, Calif., to Vermoyn and Myrtle (Boltz) Holmes. She was the youngest of three children, with two older brothers. Her family moved to Grand Island in the early 1940s.
Shirley received her education in Grand Island. She attended Walnut Jr. High and graduated from Grand Island High School in 1955.
She married Harlan Sorensen on Sept. 18, 1955, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Throughout the years. Shirley and Harlan lived in Grand Island, Des Moines, Iowa, Omaha and Kimball. During these years they had three children: LaVerna, Susan and Michael.
Throughout the years she volunteered at the Hall County Sheriff’s Posse Horse Shows in Grand Island. This included helping take entries, doing paybacks, running the concession stand and helping in the announcer’s booth. She also volunteered and helped park cars and trucks at Husker Harvest Days.
Shirley and her husband, Harlan, did everything together. They hauled their kids to horse shows and rodeos. They also helped with Cowpokes 4-H club. They loved to go gambling at the casinos in South Dakota and Iowa with their dear friends Don and Leah Nealon. Both enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and, at one time, Shirley was in nine card groups. She also loved playing bingo and would regularly attend bingo at the VFW Club in Grand Island. They were familiar faces at Fonner Park Races and other Nebraska horse racing tracks, enjoyed many Husker football parties with friends and participated with friends on trail rides in different areas of Nebraska. Shirley loved to cook and, to this day, no one makes a better potato salad than she did.
Shirley was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the VFW, the Platt-Deutsche and the Eagles in Grand Island.
Survivors of the immediate family include two daughters and a son and their spouses, LaVerna and Dean Wilson of Greeley, Colo., Susie Sorensen of Omaha, and Mike and Donna Sorensen of Grand Island; a brother and his spouse, Don and Shirley Holmes of Grand Island; stepbrother and his spouse, Marvin and Shirley Keller of Grand Island; and stepsister and her spouse, Lorraine and Dennis Klatt of Decatur; and one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Delbert Rathman of Wood River.
Additional survivors include four grandchildren and their spouses, Erin and Matt Reed of Omaha, Ashley and Tyler Mohr of Springfield, Caleb Sorensen of Grand Island, and Misty and Kaleb Menn of Greeley; nine great-grandchildren, Riley, Carter, Evan and Taylor Reed of Omaha, Owen, Andrew and Ian Mohr of Springfield, Rawson and Emrie Menn of Greeley. She had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Vermoyn Holmes and Myrtle Keller; stepfather, Marvin “Buck” Keller; a brother/sister-in-law, Bob and Neva Holmes; stepsister, Judy Nielsen; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LaVern “Tuffy” and Anita Sorensen.