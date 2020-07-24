GILBERT, Ariz. — Stacy Lee Morton, 61, of Gilbert, Ariz., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz., after a three-week-long battle with COVID-19.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was born Sept. 28, 1958, to Von and Margueritte Morton in Hutchinson, Kan. He grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1977. He attended the University of Nebraska for photography. He previously worked at Hornady Manufacturing for 23 years, and was general manager with Phoenix Heat Treating at the time of his death.
Stacy was a wonderful family man and an avid bow hunter for 50 years. He loved the woods; they were his sanctuary. He remained a loyal Cornhusker fan throughout the years and loved watching college football.
He is survived by the love of his life, Sandra of Gilbert, Ariz.; his children, Nicole (Matthew) McClure of Phillips, Tasha Morton of Aurora, Kelly McCormick of Chandler, Ariz., Tanner Morton of Lincoln and Kevin McCormick of Gilbert, Ariz.; four precious grandchildren whom he adored, Harper, Ryne, Maddyn and Blake, and a fifth, Hunter, due in August; his parents, Von and Margueritte Morton of Chandler, Ariz.; his brother, Chris (Heidi) Morton of New Braunfels, Texas; his sister, Tonja Morton of New Albany, Ind.; several uncles and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by a niece, Sommer Raye Morton.