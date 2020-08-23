 Skip to main content
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Stanley Walter, 68, of Puyallup, Wash., passed away Aug. 2, 2020.

Memorial services will be Aug. 29 at Christ the Redeemer Church in Puyallup.

Stanley was born in Grand Island on Oct. 23, 1951. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and went on to be an entrepreneur computer developer and programmer, and traveled across the United States. For the past 10 years, in the state of Washington, Stan has courageously lived with multiple health issues. He is now at peace and has gone to meet his maker.

He is survived by his daughters, Catherine Sanchez and Rebecca Walter; a brother, Dean Walter; two sisters, Pat Shriner and Janet Walter; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Walter and Laura (Urban) Walter.

