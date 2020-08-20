PUYALLUP, Wash. — Stanley Walter, 68, of Payallup, Wash., passed away on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memorial service will be held Aug. 29 at Christ the Redeemer Church in Puyallup, Wash.
Stanley was born in Grand Island on Oct. 23, 1951. He attended UNL and went on to be an entrepreneur computer developer and programmer, and traveled across the U.S. For the last 10 years, in the state of Washington, Stan has courageously lived with multiple health issues. He is now at peace and has gone to meet his maker.
He is survived by his daughters, Catherine Sanchez and Rebecca Walter; brother, Dean Walter; sisters, Pat Shriner and Janet Walter; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Walter and Laura (Urban) Walter.