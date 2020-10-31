Stella Schleicher, 91

ST. LIBORY — Stella R. Schleicher, 91, of St. Libory died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Libory’s Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sidney Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be Tuesday at the church from 6 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Social distancing and face masks will be required for the visitation, rosary and Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Stella was born May 20, 1929, on a farm near Rockville, the daughter of Mike and Mary (Hansen) Wieczorek. She received her education in rural schools and was a 1947 graduate of Grand Island Senior High.

She was united in marriage to William A. Schleicher on June 20, 1949, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island and raised their family. Stella worked at the Cornhusker Army Ammunitions Plant, Conoco Café, Heights Drive-In and Delicious Foods.