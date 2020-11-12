Sterling Caulkins, 84

Sterling G. Caulkins, 84, of Grand Island joined his wife, Norma, in peace on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, in the Grand Island Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Air Force and the United Veterans Honor Guard.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Sterling was born on Aug. 26, 1936, in Giltner, the son of Robert and Verleen (Whitlake) Caulkins. He was raised on the family farm near Chapman, and graduated from Chapman High School in 1954. He joined the Army National Guard around the time he finished high school before enlisting in the Air Force, which became his career, retiring in 1976.