Sterling Caulkins, 84

Sterling G. Caulkins, 84, of Grand Island joined his wife, Norma, in peace on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, in the Grand Island Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Air Force and the United Veterans Honor Guard.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Sterling was born on Aug. 26, 1936, in Giltner, the son of Robert and Verleen (Whitlake) Caulkins. He was raised on the family farm near Chapman, and graduated from Chapman High School in 1954. He joined the Army National Guard around the time he finished high school before enlisting in the Air Force, which became his career, retiring in 1976.
He was united in marriage to Norma Semm on Dec. 28, 1958. He did a tour in Korea in 1956 and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War in 1968. During his time in the service, Sterling and Norma lived in Lincoln, Oscoda, Mich., Oklahoma City, Okla., England, and Tacoma, Wash., before retiring in 1976 and settling back in Grand Island. After his military retirement, he worked crafting doors and windows before working for many years as a custodian for the Grand Island school system. He took pride in hard work and in putting quality into what he did. He enjoyed gardening, camping and traveling, putting many miles on the family RV after his second retirement.
Those left to cherish his memory include children, Mike (Dawna) Caulkins of Spokane, Wash., Karen Marsh of Utica and Scott (Lynette) Caulkins of Monument, Colo.; grandchildren, Jeremy Caulkins, Meaghan Johnson, Richard Caulkins, Heather Smith, Devon Hill and Marissa Anderson; five great-grandchildren, Terin, Kaitlen and Victoria Johnson and Aydin and Blain Kempf; and two sisters, Virginia (Arvin) Eilders of Solomon, Kan., and Connie Braithwaite of Berwyn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma, who passed on Oct. 4, 2020, and a grandson, David Caulkins.
