Steven Tenski, 42

GENOA — Steven J. Tenski, 42, of Genoa passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center-West in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday at United Methodist Church in St. Edward, with the Rev. Vernon Olson officiating. Interment will be in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery, St. Edward. There will be a celebration of Steve’s life following at his home in Genoa.
There will not be a visitation. Masks are recommended at the funeral service, and limited seating will be available.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Steven John Tenski, son of Jerry and Deb (Boardman) Tenski, was born Feb. 13, 1978, in Genoa. He attended school at St. Edward Public School and graduated with the Class of 1996. Steve was active in football, basketball and track.
On Oct. 26, 2002, Steve was united in marriage to Leslie Lowe at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burwell. The couple lived in Burwell, where Steve worked for Trotters Service. They then lived in Broken Bow and later moved to St. Edward, where Steve worked for CVA as an agronomist. They then made their home in Genoa. Steve was working for Pillan Family Farms.
Steve enjoyed all sports and loved coaching his boys’ teams in football, baseball and basketball. He was a huge Husker football fan and loved to spend time in his garage with friends watching football. Steve and his family also enjoyed fishing and camping.
Steve is survived by his wife, Leslie, of Genoa; three sons, Austin Urbauer of Lincoln, and Mason and Jakob Tenski of Genoa; parents, Jerry and Deb Tenski; sister, Sherri (Mark) Cruise and children Caden and Lacie; brother, Chris (Lindsay) Tenski and children, Brooklyn and Brystol, all of St. Edward; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Bev Lowe of O’Neill; sisters-in-law, Chanda (Doug) Smith and children Jessie (friend AP) and Austin of Farwell, Jamie Grint and children Archer, Emmet and Oran of Burwell; brother-in-law, Nate (Janna) Lowe and children Laykley and Marleigh of Burwell; stepgrandfather, Vern Justa, of Lewisville, Minn.; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Dorothy Tenski; grandmother, Phyllis Justa; grandfather, LeRoy Boardman; aunts, JoAnn Boardman and Mary Uphoff; and uncle, Andy Tenski.
