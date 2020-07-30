Susan Mae Morton Hauptmeier, 73, passed on to be with the Lord on July 25. Born September 11, 1946 in Grand Island to Bernice Gruber Morton and Thomas Morton, she was the second of four girls. She was predeceased by her older sister Joy Morton Stogdill. Her survivors include: daughters Wanda Corum and April Labedz; treasured grandchildren Elizabeth Corum, Sophia Corum, and Beau Labedz; sisters Alice Morton and Ruth Morton; and many Gruber cousins. Susan graduated from Concordia Teachers College and taught at the Lutheran school in Plymouth, NE. She married Lee Hauptmeier and they moved to Grand Island to raise their two girls. After their marriage ended Susan remained in Grand Island, where she was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church until her passing. Susan was a very social woman and a favorite activity was visiting with others, whether at family reunions or in her card groups. Her interests were many and she was a lifelong learner. She enjoyed sharing family stories, and had an avid curiosity for local and state history. She appreciated many things that make Nebraska unique. One of Susan’s favorite jobs was working as a Nebraska “ambassador” at an Interstate rest stop for the state tourism department, where she could share her knowledge and enthusiasm for all things Nebraska. Susan loved to sing and act. In college she was chosen for Concordia’s a cappella choir. She continued singing through life — in church, at home, and in community plays and musicals. She also enjoyed, and was appreciated for, reading scripture at church services. One of her greatest joys was being a grandmother, and the love and devotion she showed to her grandchildren was evident. Interment will be in the Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna on August 15 at 2:00 pm to celebrate Susan’s life. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 312 South 52nd Street, Omaha, NE 68132.