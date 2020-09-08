Taylor Williams, 21

SCOTIA — Taylor Ann Williams, 21, of Scotia was unexpectedly called Home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her college home in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be held at the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Due to CDC guidelines and the church capacity, the family requests the guests to only attend the visitation or the Mass. For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. The Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch/
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
