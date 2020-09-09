Taylor Williams, 21

SCOTIA — Taylor Ann Williams, 21, of Scotia was unexpectedly called Home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her college home in Lincoln, Neb.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. To accommodate CDC guidelines and the capacity at the church, the family requests guests only attend the visitation or the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch/
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Taylor Ann Williams was born Nov. 9, 1998, at the Valley County Hospital in Ord to Bob and Lori (Konkoleski) Williams. She attended Ord Elementary School and graduated from Ord High School in May 2017.
During high school, Taylor was involved in the dance team all four years. She loved performing routines and competing at the state dance competition, which the Ord High Dance Team won first place her freshman year. Taylor was also involved in National Honor Society, drama, show choir and speech. She was a member of the first place OID speech team that competed at the state level in 2017.
Taylor began attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2017, double majoring in Fashion Design and Accounting. Taylor was passionate about fashion and was determined to someday move to New York City and make her mark on the fashion industry. She proved her love and tenacity for the art of design by showing her creations at Omaha Fashion Week in 2018 and 2019. Taylor even studied a semester abroad in the fall of 2019, in Florence, Italy, in pursuit of her fashion dreams. At time of her death, Taylor was completing a fashion internship in Omaha to further her career. Taylor was an accomplished student who consistently made the Dean’s List and achieved the Big Red Star Award.
From a young age, Taylor was full of life, which led her on numerous adventures with her friends and cousins. She was an avid reader, music lover and lifelong performer. Taylor never backed down from an argument and was never afraid to speak her mind about the things she was passionate about. Taylor had a zest for life that people were immediately drawn to. There was never a dull moment when she set her mind to have fun.
Taylor loved attending music concerts, and those who knew her well were aware of her love for One Direction and Niall Horan. Taylor was able to gain a lifelong friendship with McKenzie Russell of Florida over this shared musical interest.
Taylor is survived by her parents, Lori and Russ Brennick of Scotia and Bob and Nancy Williams of Big Sandy, Mont.; brothers, Cody (Courtney) Brennick of St. Paul and Lynn Brennick (Dani Buck) of Riverton, Wyo.; sisters, Chelsea Stickel of Washington and Ashley Stickel of Arizona; grandparents, Judy Konkoleski of Ord and Bill and Betty Williams of Cody; aunts and uncles, Pam (Todd) Zulkoski of Ord, Brenda Konkoleski of Ainsworth, Rhonda (Rex) Stolcpart of Stuart, Brandi (Blake) Ruggles of Cody, and William (Anne) Williams of Valentine; cousins, Colton and Hailey Zulkoski, Leighton and Aubrey Konkoleski, Kari Lewis and Dezma Behrens, and Trenton and Ryker Ruggles; a nephew, Noctis Brennick; special family, Daryl and Carol Konkoleski of Lincoln and Danny and Rebecca Vanek of Ord; and numerous other family and friends.
Taylor was greeted in Heaven by her grandfather, Larry Konkoleski; an uncle, Jeff Konkoleski, and a cousin, Cora Konkoleski.
