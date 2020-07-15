Theodore L. “Ted” Schlick, 87, of Grand Island died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society — Ravenna, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Church. The Revs. Mark A. Maresh and Thomas A. Ryan will concelebrate. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7. During the visitation and funeral mass, CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed. Face masks will be required. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Ted’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Ted was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Wood River. He was the son of Walter and Cecilia (Bohnart) Schlick. He grew up in St. Paul, graduating from St. Mary’s School in 1950.
Ted married Darlene Skibinski on June 6, 1953, in Grand Island. They lived in Grand Island. He entered the U.S. Army on July 17, 1953, at Omaha, serving until his honorable discharge on July 16, 1961, at which time he returned to Grand Island. He was a carpenter by trade.
Darlene died Feb. 4, 1994.
Ted taught carpentry at Nebraska Job Corps in Chadron from 1977 until retiring in 1993. He was so proud to share his knowledge with the young kids.
He married Mary Kimminau on May 6, 1995, in Grand Island, where they made their home.
Ted was a dedicated family man, loving the time spent with his family. He taught by example, instilling honesty and humility in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a teaser, he appreciated making friends laugh and enjoyed sharing a laugh with whomever he met. He was an avid Husker football fan and enjoyed traveling, especially the experience of the Korean Hero Flight in 2012. Ted relished dancing, coaching trap at GICC, hunting, shooting and fishing.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, Eagles Lodge, American Legion, Carpenters Union, NRA, and VFW.
Ted will be missed by his wife of 25 years, Mary Schlick of Grand Island; and children, Sandra Scheel of Houston, Texas, Paul (Lori) Schlick of Grand Island, Terri (Rick) George of Albuquerque, N.M., Mark (Bunny) Schlick of Grand Island and Lori (Bob) Fisher of Doniphan. Others left to cherish his memory include his 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is welcomed into heaven by his parents; first wife, Darlene Schlick; and sisters, Sr. Norma Schlick, Marie Beier, Leona Barinburg, Alice Snyder and Loretta King.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.