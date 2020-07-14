Theodore L. “Ted” Schlick, 87, of Grand Island, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society — Ravenna, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Church. The Revs. Thomas A. Ryan and Mark A. Maresh will concelebrate. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Curran Funeral Chapel. CDC guidelines will be followed: face masks will be required.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Ted’s obituary.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.