Terry L. Houser D.V.M., 74, of Grand Island passed away at home Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Memorial services in his honor will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church lawn. Pastor Lisa Ewald will officiate. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks are required. Bring your lawn chair and your dog.
Memorials are suggested to Crane Trust.
Terry was born June 8, 1946, in Coral Gables, Fla., son of Thomas and Marion (Wickstrum) Houser.
He grew up in Wichita, Kan. Terry excelled in academics and after 12 years of secondary education he first worked as a chemist before graduating from K-State with his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine.
Terry owned and operated his own veterinary practice in the early 80s. He then went on to become the local circuit supervisor for the USDA.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
On Aug. 3, 1985, he was united in marriage to Lynda Waring in Liberal, Kan.
Terry was never idle; he was a scout master for Troop 119, member of the American Legion, an active member of AA, and deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island.
He enjoyed participating in Civil War reenactments and collected World War II memorabilia. Terry was skilled at restoring Model A cars and a World War II Jeep. Terry loved his family, his dogs, nature and he always was learning something new about this beautiful world!
Terry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lynda Waring-Houser of Grand Island; children, Josephine Houser of Baltimore, and Reuben Houser of Omaha; sister, Connie (Bryan) Mann of Wichita, Kan.; brothers, Mark (Patricia) Houser of St. Paul, Kan., and Michael Houser of Topeka, Kan.; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant daughter, Amelia Jayne.
