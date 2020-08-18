Terry L. Houser, D.V.M., 74, of Grand Island passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Memorial services in his honor will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church Lawn. Pastor Lisa Ewald will officiate. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks are required. Lawn chairs are recommended, and dogs are welcomed.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
