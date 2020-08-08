Thelma M. Barnes, 87, of Grand Island, formerly of rural Scotia, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. Pastor Spenser Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Bohemian Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. Social distancing and facial masks are required by the funeral attendees.
Memorials are suggested to the Scotia Rescue Unit or the Reuben Beck American Legion Auxiliary. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
