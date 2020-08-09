SCOTIA — Thelma M. Barnes, 87, of Grand Island, formerly of rural Scotia, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. The Rev. Spenser Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Bohemian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. Social distancing and facial masks are required by the funeral attendees.
Memorials are suggested to the Scotia Rescue Unit or the Reuben Beck American Legion Auxiliary. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Thelma Marie was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Ord to William and Emma (Ptacnik) Moudry. She was raised in Valley County and received her education at Manderson District 31 Rural School and graduated from Comstock High School in 1950.
Following high school, Thelma worked at Jack and Jill Store in Ord. On Sept. 16, 1958, Thelma was united in marriage to Virgil O. Barnes at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. The couple made their home on the Barnes farm northeast of Scotia, where they lived their entire married lives.
Thelma was a member of the WFLA Lodge, Reuben Beck American Legion Auxiliary of Scotia and the American Legion Auxiliary of Ord. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking and playing cards. As a couple they attended many polka dances, ball games and kids’ activities.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Ron Wilson of Grand Island; a son, Galen Barnes of rural Scotia; two grandchildren, Katelyn and A.J. Wilson of Grand Island; a brother and sister-in-law, Alvin and Jean Moudry of Mission, Texas; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgil, who passed away May 11, 2014; and a brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Betty Moudry.