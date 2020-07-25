Timothy Dale “Tim” Warneking, 58, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home.
Memorial graveside service and inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County, with Chaplain DeWane Dow officiating.
The family has honored his wish for cremation. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. A memorial has been established in Tim’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1962, at Superior, the youngest of three children to Howard H. and Mary Lou (Hare) Warneking.
He leaves to celebrate his life the following: his sister, Linda Brown, and her husband, Kent, of Axtell; brother, Lee Warneking, and his wife, Virginia, of Wood River; three nephews; one niece; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; other relatives and friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.